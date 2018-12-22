Setting a new trend of comedy in Punjabi movies after legendary Munawar Zarif, Ali Ejaz was an iconic figure of Punjabi movies in the eighties with unbreakable pairing with M Rafi Khawar alias Nanha. Both amused millions of people for long time. With sad demise of Nanha in 1986 Ali Ejaz focused on TV and rendered marvels in television comedy serials like Khawaja & Sons.

His movies like Washi Jat, Dubai Chalo, Susral Chalo made him an indispensable character for Punjabi movies which were liked by all. Later he focused his energies on charitable work. He was respected by all actors of film industry. His sad demise has closed another chapter of comedy which will remain unfilled for long. May his souls rest in peace.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

