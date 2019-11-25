Ali clinches title of 13th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf C’ship

Islamabad

Closing and prize distribution ceremony of 13th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship 2019 was held at the scenic Margalla Greens Golf Club, (MGGC) Islamabad. Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammad Asif Sandila graced the occasion as Chief Guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

The four-day event which was held from 21-24 Nov 19, drew around 250 enthusiastic golfers from all parts of the country who participated in various categories which include Amateurs, Senior Amateurs, Junior and Ladies.

The Chief Guest while congratulating the prize winners for their well-earned success, appreciated their skills, dexterity and commended the high standard of sport displayed by all the participants during the Championship. He also lauded the consistent and generous support from sponsors, management of Margalla Greens Golf Club Islamabad and media fraternity, without which the event would not have been such a resounding success. Later, the Chief Guest distributed prizes amongst winner of all categories including Amateur, Senior Amateur, Junior and Ladies. Ali Bangash from Gardan City Golf Club won the coveted title of 13th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship 2019.

Pakistan Navy besides, its primary role of safeguarding country’s sea frontiers, is also at the forefront for promoting healthy sports activities in the country. In this regard, Pakistan Navy has been organizing various national and international sports events throughout the country to foster sports nationwide. Pakistan Navy secured 1st Position in Sailing event and overall 4th Position in 33rd National Games held at Peshawar and Pakistan Navy’s Junior Swimming team secured 2nd position in 19th National Women Junior Swimming Championship held at Karachi which is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s commitment to promoting sports in the country.

The Closing ceremony of Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship 2019 was attended by large number of dignitaries from Armed forces of Pakistan, civil organizations and golfers of the country.—PR