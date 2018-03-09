Ali appointed ambassador to US

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The federal government has decided to appoint Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, son of prominent businessman Jahangir Siddiqui, as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved Ali’s appointment who had been serving as a special assistant to the Prime Minister on economic and business matters.

Siddiqui is chairman of JS Bank Ltd and son of stockbroker-turned-banker Jahangir Siddiqui. He has previously been a director in Airblue — which is also connected to the prime minister’s family: Lucky Cement, Azgard Nine, and numerous other companies.

He has some public sector experience as well, having served as a member of the Privatisation Commission, a member of the Private Sector Advisory Board of the Planning Commission, a member of the Sindh Board of Investment, and as a member of the Community Development Board of the Government of Sindh.

Ali will replace Aizaz Chaudhry in Washington, a career diplomat who previously served as foreign secretary before being appointed the ambassador to the US.Aizaz Chaudhry’s tenure is due to expire and the government hasn’t offered him an extension. Siddiqui was appointed as the special assistant to the PM in August 2017.

Chaudhry’s career as a foreign service officer spans 36 years of multilateral and bilateral experience. He served as foreign secretary of Pakistan from December 2013 to March 2017, and previously served as spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chaudhry had served as additional foreign secretary of UN and disarmament affairs, and as director general of relations with South Asian countries.

Chaudhry’s other overseas assignments include Pakistan’s deputy permanent representative to the UN in New York and as ambassador to the Netherlands.