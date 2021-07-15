Ali Amin Gandapur ‘resorts to aerial firing’ after PTI’s convoy comes under attack

By
Web desk
-
16

Muzaffarabad – Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly resorted to aerial firing after a convoy of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders came under attack in Muzaffarabad suburbs.

The incident happened that Gandapur, Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed and other PTI leaders were going to address a gathering in connection with the election campaign ahead of elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A report said that the firing was made by a guard of the minister to disperse the people.

The PTI from his official Twitter handle confirmed that the convoy was attacked and put the blame of violence on the PML-N.

“We condemn this cowardly attack on @AliAminKhanPTI. @MuradSaeedPTI & PTI workers. PMLN is frustrated to see record breaking PTI Jalsas in Kashmir. Shame on PMLN for this violence; people will pay back via vote on July 25th” it wrote.

The political parties are massively running their elections campaigns in the region as polls are scheduled to be held on July 25.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR