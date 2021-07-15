Ali Amin Gandapur ‘resorts to aerial firing’ after PTI’s convoy comes under attack

Muzaffarabad – Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly resorted to aerial firing after a convoy of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders came under attack in Muzaffarabad suburbs.

The incident happened that Gandapur, Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed and other PTI leaders were going to address a gathering in connection with the election campaign ahead of elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A report said that the firing was made by a guard of the minister to disperse the people.

The PTI from his official Twitter handle confirmed that the convoy was attacked and put the blame of violence on the PML-N.

“We condemn this cowardly attack on @AliAminKhanPTI. @MuradSaeedPTI & PTI workers. PMLN is frustrated to see record breaking PTI Jalsas in Kashmir. Shame on PMLN for this violence; people will pay back via vote on July 25th” it wrote.

راجہ فاروق حیدر کی شکست کے خوف سے @MuradSaeedPTI کے قافلے پر حملے کی اس ویڈیو سے صاف دکھائی دے رہا ہے کہ ن لیگ کے پاؤں اکھڑ چکے ہیں-

اب کشمیری پانچ سال سے مسلط نااہل ن لیگ کے حکمرانوں کا احتساب کرکے رہیں گے- pic.twitter.com/QyYFTO5Tpx — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 15, 2021

The political parties are massively running their elections campaigns in the region as polls are scheduled to be held on July 25.