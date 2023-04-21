Ali Amin Gandapur got a fresh haircut in police custody but PTI supporters are not happy!

LAHORE – Former ruling party leader Ali Amin Gandapur got a haircut in police custody but her new look remains a cause of concern for his several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and leaders.

Former federal minister, who was arrested earlier this month from outside Dera Ismail Khan court, was known for having hair down and a long mustache.

Gandapur, who appeared for a court appearance, was spotted with short hair which triggered a strong reaction online.

It was reported that the brothers of PTI leaders Faisal Amin Gandapur and Umar Amin Gandapur, who also have long hair, cut their long hair in solidarity with their brother who remained behind bars from the first week of April.

As the clips and pictures of the outspoken leader went viral, PTI leader Omer Ayub, condemned the treatment meted out to Ali Amin, demanding his immediate release.

Social media reactions

 

