Ali Amin Gandapur got a fresh haircut in police custody but PTI supporters are not happy!

LAHORE – Former ruling party leader Ali Amin Gandapur got a haircut in police custody but her new look remains a cause of concern for his several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and leaders.

Former federal minister, who was arrested earlier this month from outside Dera Ismail Khan court, was known for having hair down and a long mustache.

Gandapur, who appeared for a court appearance, was spotted with short hair which triggered a strong reaction online.

It was reported that the brothers of PTI leaders Faisal Amin Gandapur and Umar Amin Gandapur, who also have long hair, cut their long hair in solidarity with their brother who remained behind bars from the first week of April.

As the clips and pictures of the outspoken leader went viral, PTI leader Omer Ayub, condemned the treatment meted out to Ali Amin, demanding his immediate release.

Strongly condemn the false FIRs & cases Ali Amin Gandapur is being implicated in. Noticed that they cut his hair forcibly!! What will they gain out of such treatment? For us he is a comrade & a front line leader of PTI.. @OmarAyubKhan#ReleaseAliAmin pic.twitter.com/20dYCzPqu5 — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@PTIKPOfficial) April 20, 2023

Social media reactions

Our rulers couldn't cut the inflation or Dollar rate so they decided to cut Ali Amin Gandapur's hair. pic.twitter.com/xwKe88LzZw — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) April 20, 2023

Despite having ideological differences with Ali Amin Gandapur, it is extremely below the belt act to get his hair cut. The PTI knows that Gandapur is a Pashtun therefore no one raised their voice for him including Imran Khan. I personally stand with Gandapur. pic.twitter.com/hjR9Z1Q8Qi — Sαɳα Yσυʂαϝȥαι (@SanaYousafzai9) April 20, 2023

#Supreme_Court_Of_Pakistan Ali Amin Gandapur is Really Looking Cool dude in Short Hair! But I hope k Unhun ne khud he Katwaye hun . .#ReleaseAliAminGandapur#عيد_الفطر_المبارك pic.twitter.com/rjbuJUF3e7 — OSMAN/MANI🇵🇰 (@inketweets) April 20, 2023