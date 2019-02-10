AlHuda CIBE organizes ‘African Interest-Free Banking and Finance Awards–2019’

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

“African Interest-Free Banking and Finance Awards–2019” distribution ceremony in Ethiopia was celebrated on 6th February, 2019 on the occasion of Interest-Free Banking and Finance Forum organized by Al-Huda Center of Islamic Banking & Economics (CIBE) at Hyatt Regency, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a specific purpose to encourage Interest-Free banking & Finance Industry as well as to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and institutions within Interest-Free Banking and Finance industry locally. Al-Huda CIBE congratulates all winners of Awards.

“Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the African Interest-Free Banking and Finance Awards, 2019 at African Interest-Free Banking and Finance Forum” said Zubair Mughal Chief Executive Officer Al-Huda CIBE, “African Interest-Free Banking and Finance Awards 2019”are truly showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovations in the rapidly emerging Interest-Free Finance industry. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the “African Interest-Free Banking and Finance Awards”.

Delegates from various countries participated in the forum. The dignitaries including H.E. Ali AsgharGolo, Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia and Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE FZ LLE, UAE handed over the awards to the winners.

Various award categories conferred upon the winners include: Award for the Best Interest Free Banking & Finance Window Operations to Commercial Bank of Ethiopia; Award for the Best Interest Free Banking & Finance Products to Oromia International Bank S.C, Ethiopia; similarly, Award for the Best African Retail Islamic Bank to KCB Bank Kenya Limited; Award for the Best Interest Free Practitioner in Ethiopian Banking Industry to Awash International Bank; Award for the Best Islamic Insurance in Africa to Takaful Insurance of Africa, Somali Land; Award for the Best IT Integration and Innovative Product to Ecobank, Ethiopia; Award for the Best Interest Free Banking and Finance Institution to United Bank S. C, Ethiopia; Award for the Best Interest Free Practitioner in Ethiopian Banking Industry to Oromia International Bank S.C, Ethiopia; Award for the Best Interest Free Practitioner in Ethiopian Banking Industry to Dashen Bank S. C.; Award for the Best Marketing Contribution to Interest Free Banking & Finance to Oromia International Bank S.C, Ethiopia; The Award for the Emerging Personality in Interest Free Banking & Finance given to two contributors who are well-known personalities include Obbo Abie Sano- President-Oromia International Bank, Ethiopia; and DeribieAsfaw, President- Cooperative Bank, Ethiopia; and Award for the Best Marketing Contribution to Interest Free Banking & Finance to Bank of Abyssinia- Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Many Supporters and sponsors had aggressively participated to make the event successful such as Ethiopian Bankers Association; Bank of Abyssinia, Ethiopia; Oromia International Bank, Ethiopia; Oromia Cooperative bank S.C, Ethiopia; Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, furthermore media partners including SUKUK, and True Banking Magazine.

