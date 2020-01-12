Alhamra to hold ‘Ghazal Festival’

A musical event titled “Ghazal Festival” for music lovers featuring the performances of students from different educational institutions will be held on Jan 15 at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall.

Singers including Samiya Gohar, Rohama Justin, Nalain Abbas, Suleman Sajjad, Shehar Bano, Zainab Waseem, Haider, Kazim Rizvi, Zoha Waseem, Nirsha, Rimsha Ashraf and Shazia from different educational institutions along with Ustaad Abdul Rauf will perform at the festival.

Regarding the festival, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra’s role in creating new opportunities for young people in the field of music was our prime goal. A number of students were participating in the festival. ‘We are glad to see that our new generation is making full use of creative activities of Alhamra Arts Council. “Ghazal” was a part of our tradition and important steps were being taken to promote it, because Pakistani music culture was very rich and was effective tool for portraying a soft image of the country, he added.