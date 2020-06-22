Alhamra celebrates Father’s Day

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai in her message on the occasion of International Father’s Day said that service and respect of father bring success in this world and hereafter.

She stated that the purpose of celebrating this day is to acknowledge the greatness of the father; the father is a person who helps and guide the children to shape their lives, a father is like a tree which has a no substitute.

All the achievements of the children are due to the sacrifices of a father. To salute their efforts and to pay hearties tribute to them Alhamra Arts Council released a unique tune on International Father’s Day.

This day provides an opportunity to appreciate the love of a father and his tireless efforts, she added.