Algerian President sympathises over flood losses

President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune has expressed Algeria’s sympathy and solidarity with Pakistan goverment and its people, after the heavy rains and severe floods caused unprecedented human and material losses.

The president expressed these views in a letter of condolences sent to President Dr. Arif Alvi, and the Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif on Monday. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune prayed to Allah to bestow mercy and forgiveness on the victims and grant the injured a speedy recovery and wishing brotherly Pakistan to overcome this painful circumstance quickly.