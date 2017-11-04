Algerian people highly appreciate Pakistan’s support to their freedom struggle

Algeria Celebrates National Day

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Lakhal Benkelai of Algeria and Madame hosted a warm reception in the federal capital to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the national day of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria. A large number of guests graced the function. They included ambassadors of other countries based in Islamabad, civil and military officials as well as prominent people from various segments of the society.

The Algerian people show lot of affection for Pakistani people as they fondly recall Pakistan’s support to them when they were engaged in the heroic struggle against France to win their freedom which ultimately came to them in 1962. There are very few nations in the world who have offered so much sacrifices for their national cause. More than a million Algerians sacrificed their lives in the fight for independence.

The Pakistani people were greatly inspired by the Algerian people while they were struggling for freedom. It was a common scene in Pakistan that people would read newspapers and listen to radio broadcasts daily to know about the latest development in the struggle of the Algerian people. The Algerian leaders leading the armed freedom movement were popular names in the country especially Ben Billah and before him Farhat Abbas as well as FLN, the party spearheading the freedom movement. The present leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika was quite familiar name in Pakistan and he was held in high esteem because of his heroic role in the freedom struggle.

Pakistan and Algeria enjoy cordial relations and the two countries are cooperating with each other in several fields but there is vast scope of strengthening bilateral ties.

Algeria has been emerging as a peaceful progressive country after going through bitter civil strife. It is a gateway between Africa and Europe and as such has great chances of interaction with important countries of the world. The Sahara desert covers more than four-fifths of the land. Algeria is the continent’s biggest country and is the world’s 10th largest. Oil and gas reserves were discovered there in the 1950s which are being used for the economic uplift of the country.