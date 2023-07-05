A track record in supporting liberation, establishing peace and combating terrorism: Algeria and Africa, a rich path of common African struggle. This was reiterated by the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa (09/02/2020) “It is a commitment that finds its origins in the extent to which the African dimension of Algeria is rooted, emanating from its geographical location and polished in its ancient history”.

Africa has always been in the heart of Algeria, in line with the history of its epic struggle and based on the principles of its anti-colonial foreign policy, which defends the right of peoples to freedom and is committed to international legitimacy. Algeria has always been a pioneer in supporting national liberation movements and just causes in Africa, contributing to the achievement of freedom and independence. As it was in South Africa (in 1961, leader Nelson Mandla trained in the centers of the Algerian revolution), Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, the Congo, and others, and Algeria continues its firm position in support of the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination in the last colony on the continent, “Western Sahara.” The issue of decolonization was registered by the United Nations on the agenda of the Fourth Committee for Decolonization since 1963 (Regulation 1514), and MINURSO was assigned to it by (the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara) in 1991, and a special envoy was appointed to it since 1997.

Algeria has sought to consolidate strong fraternal ties with African countries, drawing its strength from solidarity and joint struggle, and Algeria’s commitment to efforts to achieve comprehensive development in the continent, which is constantly facing increasing security threats and political unrest, as well as the spread of transnational organized crime and its association with the phenomenon of terrorism.

-Algeria, a leading role in establishing peace and combating terrorism:

Algeria plays a leading role in combating terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime on the African continent, which has enabled it to host two important institutions of the African Union, which support the capacities of African countries in addressing these phenomena: the African Center for Studies and Research on Terrorism (CAERT) and the Union Mechanism. African Cooperation in the Field of Police (AFRIPOL).

In addition to Algeria’s efforts to spread moderate Islam through training Imams from various African countries. It also hosts in Tamanrasset the “Joint Operational Staff Command Committee” (CEMOC) consisting of Algeria, Mauritania, Mali and Niger, as a mechanism for military and security cooperation between these countries, based mainly on their military capabilities and their own capabilities in combating terrorism in the region.

It also contributes to combating terrorism, extremism and organized crime on the continent through the active role of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in his capacity as “Coordinator of the African Union on preventing and combating terrorism and violent extremism.

Inspired by the noble principles of Algeria’s foreign policy, which is based on non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, devotion to mediation in settling disputes, and the right of colonial people to self-determination, Algeria has been presenting its initiatives in various continental and international bodies to resolve crises and settle disputes in our African continent, by calling for the adoption of peaceful means, preferring dialogue between the parties to the conflict, and rejecting foreign interference.

In this regard, Algeria’s efforts are remarkable in establishing peace and security (mediation in the peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea – the Algiers Agreement 12/12/2002), and in the Saharan Sahel region, where he chaired the international mediation group on Mali and the committee to follow up the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali, signed In Algeria on 01/03/2015. As well as through its active role in the African Peace and Security Council of the African Union, as well as its membership in the Ministerial Committee charged with following up the implementation of the African Union Agenda for the year 2063 to promote security, peace, development and the unity of the continent.

– Deepening solidarity and achieving development:

Algeria is keen to deepen African solidarity, as it cleared the debts of 16 African and Arab countries worth $1.4 billion years ago, and the President of the Republic decided this year to allocate $1 billion to support development projects on the continent. Providing humanitarian aid to many countries, especially in the Saharan Sahel region, as well as offering hundreds of university scholarships to African students annually (currently in Algeria almost 400 students from Africa).

Algeria was one of the pioneers of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) in 2001, which included the vision of the African Union for the economic and social development of the African continent, focusing on combating poverty and strengthening the capabilities of the continent’s countries in the field of human development.

-Great projects for regional and continental integration:

Algeria has also been involved in efforts to reform the African Union by making it compatible with the aspirations of the African people in the field of economic and social development and encouraging intra-regional exchanges on the continent. In this context, it hastened to join the (African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement – AFFCTA), (adopted at the African Summit – Kigali – Rwanda on 03/21/2018), reiterating its commitment to enhancing trade exchange between African countries, and supporting cooperation in South Africa. – South (Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77), as a fundamental pillar for achieving economic and social development for all people of the world, and African people in particular.

In the same context, Algeria continues its efforts to achieve regional and continental integration by launching huge structural projects, such as the large port of Algiers, “Hammadiye”, with an annual capacity of 6.5 million TEUs, and the trans-Saharan road with a length of 10,000 km, linking northern Algeria with the capital of Nigeria. Lagos via Tunisia, Mali, Chad and Niger. And the trans-Saharan gas pipeline of 5,000 km linking Algeria and Lagos to export Nigerian gas to Europe, with an estimated capacity of 30 billion cubic meters annually, and in parallel with it the fiber optic network project.

At the bilateral level, Algeria pays special attention to Africa, as it has good relations with the countries of the continent. It seeks to maintain this momentum by enhancing economic and trade cooperation, by activating bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as political consultation committees, joint bilateral committees, establishing Joint business councils and organizing business forums, opening sea lines as a first step with Mauritania and Senegal and bank branches with African countries, expanding the network of flights to reach even South Africa and Ethiopia

-Algeria elected as non-permanent member of the Security Council 2024-2025:

Confirming Algeria’s pioneering role at the continental and international levels, it is a prominent member of the “Committee of Ten of the African Union concerned with the reform of the UN Security Council.”, it is elected on 6 June 2023 as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2024-2025, by the majority of the 194 voices of states, also its candidacy was recommended by the African Union, the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. All this values the high credibility that Algeria enjoys with all regional and international groups across the world.