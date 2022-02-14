AlfaMall, Atlas Honda host prize distribution to celebrate lucrative collaboration

AlfaMall, a leading e-commerce platform and Atlas Honda, Pakistan’s most popular motorcycle manu-facturer have mutually enabled customers to acquire their required means of transportation on install-ments in an affordable and convenient manner.

In celebration of Honda’s CD-70 motorcycle being the star performer at AlfaMall, sold on installments at 0% mark-up both organizations hosted a prize dis-tribution event for customers offering them lucrative incentives for their contributions.

Atlas Honda has set new sales records in terms of motorcycles sold during October and November 2021 with 125,031 and 128,503 units sold respec-tively during these two months. The company, which is also regarded as the pioneer of the two-wheeler industry, has a strong brand value and ro-bust customer loyalty.

With AlfaMall, customers have the opportunity to purchase a diverse array of products including Atlas Honda motorcycles through a secure process which also offers 0% markup instalments for easier pur-chases. In collaboration, AlfaMall drove significant sales volumes for Atlas Honda across Pakistan al-lowing the established brand to become an accessi-ble option for potential customers, that too through a unique online platform.

As a pioneer in the banking e-Commerce segment, AlfaMall has revolutionized customer experiences in an increasingly digital marketplace.