Alexia Putellas has been named as one of the finalists for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award.

The Spain and Barcelona forward joins England’s Beth Mead and Germany’s Lena Oberdorf as the final three women on a list announced by UEFA.

Putellas, who won the UEFA player of the year award in 2021 along with the Ballon d’Or, had another stellar season with her club netting 34 goals for Barcelona last season as the club won all the domestic trophies and managed to reach the Champions League final.

Her season did not end well as the 28-year-old missed out on the Euros after tearing her ACL on the eve of the tournament as her side, Spain, was beaten by Beth Mead’s England in the quarterfinals.

Alexia Putellas, along with being a finalist for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, also finds herself on the women’s Ballon d’Or list.

Arsenal and England forward, Mead, went on to win the European Championships with her country while being named the Player of the Tournament while Germany and VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Oberdorf was named the young player of the tournament.

UEFA also announced the candidates for Women’s Coach of the Year, with Olympique Lyonnais’ Sonia Bompastor, Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and England’s Sarina Wiegman being the three final nominees.

The winners will be announced with the men’s player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug. 25.