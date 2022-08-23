Alexander Zverev has officially withdrawn his name from the upcoming U.S Open championship.

His absence from the tournament was expected and the news was confirmed by the tournament organisers as the German continues to rehab from ankle surgery.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year’s Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal. Ahead of the second-set tiebreak, Zverev rolled his right ankle while chasing a ball behind the baseline, and was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair.

The German earlier said that he expected to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but added there was a chance that he could return earlier and feature at Flushing Meadows.

Ranked number 2 in the world, Zverev had played 27 consecutive Grand Slam main draws since his 2015 debut before his injury also forced him out of Wimbledon. He had played seven straight US Open main draws.

In addition to finishing as runner-up to Dominic Thiem in 2020, Zverev reached the semifinals of the competition last year.

American Stefan Kozlov will replace Alexander Zverev in the U.S Open main draw. The 24-year-old Kozlov will be making his debut in the main draw of the U.S Open after falling in qualifying on six previous occasions.