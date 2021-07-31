Alert! YouTube, other Google apps to stop working on these Android phones in September

Google has informed its users that it is going to end sign-in support for very old versions of Android, means, people using the version will not be able to access YouTube, Goggle Maps and other services.

According to 9To5Google, the tech giant has sent an email to user with active Android 2.3.7 and lower devices, stating that “signing in to your account on Google apps will no longer be supported.”

The move will affected Android 1.0, 1.1 (unnamed), 1.5 Cupcake, 1.6 Donut, 2.0 Eclair, 2.2 Froyo, and 2.3 Gingerbread. Version 2.3.7 was issued in September of 2011.

Google says the decision has been made to “help protect your account’s security”.

“If a system update is not available for your phone, you might have trouble signing on Google apps starting Sep.27. You’ll still be able to sing in to your account on your phone’s browser,” read the email.

Android 3.0 Honeycomb or higher versions will be required to “keep using Google apps on these phones.”

The move affect only a very small percentage of users.