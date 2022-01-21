‘Alert’ – Punjab Police’s official Twitter handle hacked

The official Twitter account of the Punjab Police came under hacking attack, a spokesperson for the force confirmed the development on Twitter on Friday.

The hacker shared hundreds of tweets in a couple of hours and changed the user name to “Pʋmp”.

The official account, where developments were shared by the force on daily basis, has nearly a million followers.

The spokesperson, on another account, said: “Punjab Police’s official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked.”

The spokesperson has requested social media users to follow the new account “@PunjabPoliceCPO” to get updates till the old handle was recovered.

