‘Alert’ – Punjab Police’s official Twitter handle hacked

The official Twitter account of the Punjab Police came under hacking attack, a spokesperson for the force confirmed the development on Twitter on Friday.

The hacker shared hundreds of tweets in a couple of hours and changed the user name to “Pʋmp”.

The official account, where developments were shared by the force on daily basis, has nearly a million followers.

پنجاب پولیس کا سوشل میڈیا پر آفیشل اکاؤنٹ DDPROfficial ہیک کر لیا گیا ہے۔سوشل میڈیا صارفین اور فالورز سے گزارش ہے کہ آفیشل اکاؤنٹ کی بحالی تک پنجاب پولیس اپ ڈیٹس کو استعمال کیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/9DbiqsFR4n — Punjab Police (Updates) (@PunjabPoliceCPO) January 21, 2022

The spokesperson, on another account, said: “Punjab Police’s official Twitter account @DDPROfficial has been hacked.”

The spokesperson has requested social media users to follow the new account “@PunjabPoliceCPO” to get updates till the old handle was recovered.