ISLAMABAD – Authorities have issued an alert as the water level in Mangla Dam is just one foot lower than its maximum conservation capacity of 1,242 feet.

Currently, the water level at the major reserviour has surged to 1,241 and it would touch the maximum capacity anytime soon as monsoon rains are predicted in the upper parts of the country.

In an alert, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has informed the local administration that 75,000 cusecs of water will be released into the Jhelum River from August 17.

Following the alert, the Jhelum administration has directed all the departments concerned to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Authorities have also asked the people living along the banks of the Jhelum River to shift to safe places to avoid damages.