ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued alert for parents and teachers about illegal/non-recognized universities and campuses in the country.

The HEC will not recognize degrees of students enrolled in these institutions.

The HEC has warned students not to seek admission in any of these unrecognized institutions. It recognizes degrees of chartered universities/higher education institutions (HEls) from the public and private sectors in Pakistan along with their approved campuses at specific places.

HEC has advised the students to verify the recognition status of the university/institution or its campuses from the HEC website/regional offices before seeking admission. Degrees obtained from fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognized institutions/campuses will not be recognized by HEC.

The status of colleges affiliated with public sector universities can be confirmed by respective universities.

Private sector HEls are not allowed to grant affiliation and can only operate through their accredited Main Campus and accredited campus/sub-campus having No Objection Certificate (NOC) of HEC as reflected on the HEC website.

The HEC recognizes degrees from accredited universities/institutions in the public and private sector of Pakistan and degrees from their approved campuses, including Transnational Educational Institutions imparting foreign qualification in Pakistan as mentioned at HEC website.

Students are cautioned not to take admitted in any fake, illegal/Unlawful, and unrecognized institution. The list of fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognized institutions in Pakistan is available on the HEC website.

Moreover, any campus/sub-campus, college, branch established without the approval of HEC and not listed on HEC website shall be treated as fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognized, and the degrees obtained after studying at such places will not be recognized by HEC.

The list of 247 recognized universities by HEC is available at HEC website.

The list of sub-campuses of government and private universities is also available at the website.

Any university not listed in on the HEC website shall be treated as a fake, illegal, unlawful, and unrecognized institution.