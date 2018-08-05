Alert about re-emergence of dengue virus

Islamabad

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), alert has been issued about re-emergence of dengue virus. The spokesman of Provincial Health Department talking to media informed, the alert has been issued due to the ongoing rainy season that has brought down the temperature which helps in breeding of dengue mosquito.

Special teams have been constituted by the provincial health department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to eliminate dengue larva besides educating people in this regard. It said the ongoing rainy season had brought the temperature down and also provided for breeding places of Aedes (Dengue) mosquito.

The department said this gave an opportunity to the mosquito to come in contact with humans in the household and immediate vicinity, workplaces, markets, schools and hospitals.—APP

