Aleena Khan demands protection from govt against Salman Baloch

KARACHI: Aleena Khan, the woman who has accused MQM’s Salman Mujahid of sexually assaulting her, demanded protection from the government against the lawmaker.

In TV interviews, Aleena Khan said that Salman Mujahid used to stalk her and had kidnapped the guards near her home and had them assaulted.

“He asks them for details as to where do I go and who is in my house at all times,” she said. “I demand protection from the government against this man.”

Meanwhile a case was filed against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and MNA Salman Mujahid Baloch on the application of Aleena at the Taimuria Police Station in Karachi.

The FIR includes charges of abduction, sexual harassment and death threats.

Aleena had allegedly accused Salman Mujahid Baloch of sexual assault and blackmailing. Meanwhile, Salman Mujahid had denied the allegations levelled against him.

Earlier, Aleena’s brother had also filed a case against Salman Mujahid at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station.

Orignally published by INP