Aleema Khan owns property in New Jersey

Aleema Khan, the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan, owns Rs260 million worth of property in the heart of US state of New Jersey. The property, with the address 154 Sixth Street, Hoboken, New Jersey 07030, was bought in 2004 and is still owned by her.

The deed of the property read that it was bought for $0.758 million on August 5, 2004 with the Book 7355 having residential class. The original Book Deed of Property, revealed that Aleema Khan bought this property in 2004 with a 25% partnership of her friend Samina Sultana in the United States. The property was purchased from Keith Prebola who bought this property in 1999, revealed the 36-page Property Book. She had not disclosed it to the tax authorities till November 12, 2017. Lorraine Senerchia, Deputy Register Hudson County New Jersey, confirmed the status of the said property to a news channel. Aleema Khan neither responded to channel’s questionnaire nor her husband Sohail Ameer Khan commented on this important development.

About the issue of disclosure of this property, Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar told news channel that the property was declared but it was not explained when it was declared. “I’m not in Pakistan currently. I will ask someone to check her records but as far as sharing that info is concerned, I will have to check the tax payer’s confidentiality law for that since it prohibits FBR from sharing data.

Samina Sultana, a partner in this property, told news channel that she would not comment on this development as she was not on good terms with Aleema Khan.

