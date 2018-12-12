Aleem wants 10 years’ funds utilization details from Local Government

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to submit last 10 years’ details from Local Government in Punjab and asked to furnish the facts and figures of the funds utilized for political purposes by violating rules and regulations. Senior Minister passed on directions to the Secretary Local Government to put up accounts details of the local body’s institutions from all over the province stating that when and where irregularities were made by the then rulers.

He said that a number of complaints have been lodged regarding ignoring official procedures and getting directions from Raiwind or Model Town to allocate funds for some project which was not even under the domain of the Local Bodies Department. He said that heavy embezzlements have also been committed during the last 10 years on which strict action would be taken after the departmental enquiry. Abdul Aleem Khan also called for the details of posting and transfers in this department on the political behest and said that complete data be provided about the officers deputed for personal motives which has badly damaged department.

