Aleem urges youth to fully participate in tree plantation

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has given the directions to the Local Bodies Department to fully participate in “Plant for Pakistan” campaign and ensure that in the all the offices of Local Bodies and attached departments maximum trees are planted in the current phase.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken great initiative which is the need of the hour. He said that our country is badly caught of the climate changes and if immediate steps for tree plantation are not taken then it would great danger for the environment of Pakistan.

Senior Minister directed that instructions should be issued to all the offices of Local Bodies in Punjab to immediate take action and devise plant for Pakistan campaign for their jurisdiction as it our prime duty to provide better civic atmosphere to the citizens.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that it was dire need that more forests are added but unfortunately the previous government did not pay attention which resulted into cutting the trees. He said that Prime Minister has taken a number of initiatives to gear up the 100 days plan and this tree plantation would be another step in this regard. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he himself would supervise the campaign and ensure that in public sector the directions of the Prime Minister are implemented in letter and spirit.

He said that youth and common man should be involved in tree plantation. Senior Minister added that people’s representatives should also play their role in motivating the general public to participate in tree plantation

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that only to plant a tree is not enough as it is our further duty to secure it and ensure that threes are properly looked after.

He said that there are certain steps to be taken in the preserving the environment and Local Development Department would fulfil its responsibilities in this regard. He said that he has given instructions to the officers not to follow any illegal orders and ensure the implementation of rules and regulations.

Senior Minister said that the policy of austerity and self reliance of the present government should also be observed in true sense and we all would support our Prime Minister in making a new Pakistan which would having equal rights for each citizen.

