Aleem unhappy over poor cleanliness arrangements

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has taken serious notice of working of Solid Waste Management and has given clear indication to change the top management within days. He added that results are not satisfactory, masses are not satisfied and we cannot keep our eyes close and have to come up to the expectations. While presiding over a collective meeting of Solid Waste Management and Turkish Companies Al-buraq and Ozpak, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his great concern over the performance of and gave last deadline of one week after which practical steps would be taken. He asked the officers to remain ready to choose their fate otherwise they would be removed from their posts. Senior Minister categorically said that during the last four months he did not post a single officer or official and gave free hand to the management.

Workforce is there and with the available resources desired performance could not be produced. Abdul Aleem Khan said that now strategy would be changed and those who have no will, should not be at their posts also. He said that he always offered his full cooperation to solve the genuine problems of the management and lack of improvement is a big question mark on the performance of solid waste management institution. Senior Minister pointed out that off and on his own media team works to give feedback on the cleanliness situation of the city.

He added that it is an ongoing process which has to be completed on daily basis. Abdul Aleem Khan said that it is clear that no one is satisfied from the performance of SWM and it is time to take action against the responsible ones. Abdul Aleem Khan gave the time till this Saturday after that in high level meeting the next strategy would be finalized and new officers will be chosen to work in SWM Team. Senior Minister made it clear that officers from MD to GM all are responsible and everyone will have to go at once.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed his reservations with Turkish Companies Al-buraq and Ozpak and said that they should also now woke up and do their work in the manner they are supposed. He said that no doubt we have high regards for Pak Turk relations but compromise cannot be made over the performance of the companies to whom we have highly paid.

He added that from 6.00am to 10.00am cleanliness has to be done in any way otherwise there is no justification of working of these companies and solid waste management. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he is satisfied that he gave every opportunity to improve the working but now zero tolerance policy would be ensured and no one will be spared at any cost. In the meeting Secretary Local Government & Community Development Capt.® Saif Anjum, MD Solid Waste Management, Heads of Turkish Companies and other high ranking officers were present who gave their opinion regarding the cleanliness work and working of Solid Waste Management and its issues.

