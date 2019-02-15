Aleem to be produced before court today

Observer Report

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan will be produced before an accountability court in Lahore on Friday in the case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income and offshore companies.

The National Accountability Bureau will request the court to remand the suspect to its custody for another 15 days.

Accountability court judge Najamul Hassan will hear the case. NAB prosecutor Waris Ali will give arguments on plea for extension in physical remand.

An accountability court had on February 7 remanded the PTI leader and former Punjab minster for nine days to the NAB custody in assets beyond known sources of income case.

