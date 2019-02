Salim Ahmed

Lahore

An accountability court on Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau a 10-day extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan.

NAB officials presented the former Punjab local government minister before an accountability court in Lahore to seek an extension in his physical remand.

Aleem was arrested on February 6 for owning assets beyond his known sources of income and offshore companies.

