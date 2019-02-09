Aleem owns 4 apartments in London

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial minister Aleem Khan, who was arrested by National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Wednesday, owns four apartments in an upmarket London neighbourhood, sources said on Saturday.

“During investigation, NAB officials probed the former Punjab local government minister regarding his properties in London,” sources said. “Aleem was asked whether all four apartments are his and where he got the money from to purchase them,” they added. The sources further quoted NAB officials as asking Aleem whether a company registered in British Virgin Island in 2005 belongs to him. “The PTI leader was asked whether he declared the offshore company in documents presented before institutions in Pakistan,” the sources said. “NAB has sought details of ownership of the offshore company as well as documents pertaining to other matters,” sources added.

