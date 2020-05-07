Aleem orders stern action against adulterators

A high-level meeting of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) chaired by Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, has decided to increase fines and penalties as well as summary trial of adulteration will also be insured those who provide substandard food items to the citizens.

There should be strict punishment so that more and more criminals can be brought to justice. While presiding over the meeting of the Punjab Food Authority, the minister said that unfortunately adulteration has become a menace in our society which the Punjab Food Authority has to overcome.

He said that PFA would have to intensify its activities at the tehsil level instead of the district. Abdul Aleem Khan added that from next week, raids will be carried out by him surprisingly at various places without informing the department and on-the-spot action will be taken against those who are playing with the lives of the citizens for their own benefit.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed that permanent checkpoints should be set up at all entrances of Lahore City against adulterated milk which should be monitored through cameras. He directed that strict action should be taken against those who grow vegetables with dirty water. He also asked that checking of food streets and food points of the city should be ensured while simultaneous checking of big bakeries and food chains should also be carried out so that no one should mind it.

He said that Livestock and Local Government departments should be taken on board while the Law Department should be consulted for further legislation in Punjab Food Authority. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Food Authority should be financially self-sufficient for which further reforms should be made. Similarly there is no immediate need to build new building and should prefer rented buildings.

He also directed to remove the hurdle for 975 new appointments in the Food Authority and assured cooperation in resolving other issues. Director General Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon while briefing Senior and Food Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that they have a total of 110 teams working while they are facing shortage of manpower and other issues. Without pressure, the Food Authority will step up its activities and all resources will be mobilized for the success of the plan against the adulteration announced by the Prime Minister in February, PFA DG assured.