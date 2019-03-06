Aleem Khan sent to jail on judicial remand

Lahore

An accountability court on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for a further extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

NAB officials brought the PTI leader, who was arrested in cases pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income and offshore companies, to the court amid tight security to seek an extension in his physical remand.

Rejecting NAB’s request for an extension in his physical remand, the court sent Aleem to jail on judicial remand till March 18. Speaking to the media outside the court, PTI leader Shoaib Siddiqui said, “NAB had sought an extension in Aleem’s remand and stated that he did not declare his properties, although there is not document which the former minister did not share with officials of the accountability watchdog.”

“Aleem will be released soon,” he added. “After consultations, we will soon file a bail plea on behalf of the former minister,” Siddiqui stated. NAB had arrested Aleem Khan on February 6 in cases pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income and offshore companies. Soon after his arrest, Aleem resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister and sent his resignation to the provincial chief minister.—INP

