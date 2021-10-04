Aleem Khan on Pandora Papers All assets disclosed to FBR since 15 years

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan, one of the 700 Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers for owning offshore companies, said Sunday night he has nothing to hide.

“This company was declared in all my assets declarations in FBR and election commission for the last 15 years,” he tweeted. “Every time a new dhamaka leak comes, my single company (Hexam) is flashed as a new discovery.”

Khan asked how one company, which has already been declared, is named in multiple leaks repeatedly.

“And do we have a responsibility before making it so sensational to verify if this (biggest discovery) leak is already declared in their assets before or not?” the minister added.

Responding to the leak documents, the PTI leader said that all assets have already been disclosed to the FBR.

On the other hand, another global scandal like Panama Papers unfolded as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released Pandora Papers (Panama-2) on Sunday.

According to the reports, the Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by high-profile individuals across the world, includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

The names of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, the brother of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, among others, with alleged links to offshore companies, are included in the Pandora Papers.

Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh, Raja Nadir Pervez, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Mir Khalid Adam, some business and banking personalities have also been named in Pandora Papers.