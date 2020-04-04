Aleem Khan donates Rs 20m

OBSERVER REPORT

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Abdul Aleem Khan has donated Rs 20 million to Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund. The senior leader of the party called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the prime minister house on Saturday. At the occasion Abdul Aleem Khan presented Rs 20 million cheque to the premier in the PM corona relief fund. Abdul Aleem Khan has donated the amount in an effort to provide relief to masses affected by the lock-down in wake of coronavirus.