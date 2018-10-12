Aleem Khan directs to form Quick Response Team at DGPR

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to form Quick Response Team at Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) which would file government’s version on any public related issue.

He was presiding over a special session on his visit to DGPR on Friday during which Director General Public Relations Amajd Hussain Bhatti gave him detailed briefing on the working of this Department.

He said that issue highlighted on any TV channel or newspaper must be followed and remedy should be there on behalf of Punjab Government for which DGPR can play pivotal role.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that public opinion has great importance in the success of any government and media officers can play important role in this regard. He directed to depute focal person for each department who can respond within minimum possible time and also show practical performance on any issue.

He said that in DGPR there should be 24/7 monitoring of all the tv channels and newspapers and action taken by Punjab Government should also be highlighted as well.

He said that being the spokesman of Punjab Government this Department can bring positive image building Chief Minister Punjab and his team working day and night for resolving the problems and difficulties left by the last regime.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the wreckage of the misdeeds of the past government cannot be added in the account of the present leadership who has only 50 days power as compare to the 10 years.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we have great dreams and so many work has to be done and in this regard the help of vibrant media is much needed.

The Senior Minister also visited different sections of DGPR and inspected working there.

The DGPR Amjad Husain Bhatti informed the Minister about the problems including HR facing there and said that this is the only department interacting with all other departments including district wise set up in the Punjab Province.

