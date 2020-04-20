Aleem Khan asks people to support govt against corona

Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the context of the current situation in Pakistan, a number of steps have been taken to improve the national economy especially the 4% reduction in interest rates has left positive impact.

Abdul Aleem Khan added that State Bank has also taken concrete measures to protect business activities in the country. Talking to a delegation of local businessmen who came to congratulate him on taking over the ministry, Abdul Aleem Khan said that repayment of loans was delayed which has provided relief to the business institutions.

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a great success in this regard while this relief also reduced the rate of inflation in the country. Abdul Aleem Khan said that global financial institutions have also acknowledged the version of Prime Minister Imran Khan which is very good omen.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government has provided facilities to encourage enterprises despite the current difficult situation. Loans are being offered at low interest rates and support is being provided for salaries and other expenses as well.

Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to strengthen the country’s economy which will make Pakistan more viable. He said that our leader wants to get country stands on its feet and after the current situation the economy will be much better.

Abdul Aleem Khan appealed to the business community to cooperate with the government and come forward to tackle the present challenges facing the country. He thanked the congratulators and said that he is thankful to his leader Imran Khan on trusting him and will meet his confidence by fulfilling the given responsibilities.