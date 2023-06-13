Aleem Khan appointed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party president

Awn Ch named as spokesperson of party

Senior politician and former minister Abdul Aleem Khan has been appointed as president of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) — the new home of most Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters — by Jahangir Khan Tareen, the founder of the party.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tareen — a sugar baron and once the close confidant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — named PTI defectors Aamir Mehmood Kiyani and Awn Chaudhary as secretary general and additional secretary general, respectively. Chaudhary was also appointed as the spokesperson for the party.

Amid the ongoing crackdown against the PTI leadership following the May 9 mayhem, Tareen on June 8 officially launched his political party called the IPP.

“We are laying a foundation of a new political party — Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party,” announced Tareen at a press conference flanked by former PTI leaders including Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail and others on Thursday.

Tareen, who played a major in the formation of the PTI –led government in 2018, said that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.

“We have gathered at one platform to make joint efforts to lift the country out of this quagmire,” he said, adding that the country needed a political leadership which could resolve all prevailing issues including social, economic and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was disqualified for life after Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that he was found guilty in assets beyond means case.