Aleem Khan apologizes to nation for Fayaz ul Hassan’s abusive outburst

LAHORE : Aleem Khan, the central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a senior minister in Punjab, has tendered an apology over the comments passed by his fellow Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan.

Chohan, who has recently been made the provincial information minister, lost his cool in a TV show on Wednesday and abused the crew and the anchor, inviting the wrath of social media.

Reacting to the attitude displayed by Chohan, Aleem Khan tendered an apology in another television show and condemned the comments passed by the lawmaker.

Even if Chohan found something inappropriate, he should not have displayed such attitude, said Aleem.

He added that the party could not condone such behavior, apologizing to the channel administration and the TV anchor, Zeeshan Malik in question.

Khan explained that Chohan might have opted the attitude because he assumed the portfolio for the first time in his political career.

I guess the Chief Minister must have been informed about the incident, said Aleem Khan.

