Aleem Khan accuses media of initiating propaganda against him

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Thursday accused media of initiating propaganda campaign against him and tarnishing his image.

He was talking to media in Bani Gala.

Aleem—who lost elections to Ayaz Sadiq—stated that he was in opposition for over 11 years. “Ostensibly, it seems that I am part of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s govt in both Centre and Punjab. Comparing me with those accused of seizing public lands is not a rightful act”, Khan told reporters.

Keeping verbal onslaught up, Khan taunted that he should be held accountable for all miseries of Pakistan.

Aleem further added that he was not an opportunist, otherwise he would have joined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government.

Share on: WhatsApp