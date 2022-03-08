Aleem joins Tareen’s PTI group Holds talks with 40 MPAs in 4 days

Amid rapidly changing political scenario in Punjab, a former Punjab minister and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aleem Khan has joined Jahangir Khan Tareen’s PTI faction with the aim to “save” the party after “loyalists were sidelined” following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rise to power.

Aleem Khan, addressing a press conference after a meeting at Tareen’s residence, said if a no-confidence is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, then the group would decide a future course of action accordingly.

Provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema as well as MPAs Khurram Leghari, Abdul Hai Dasti, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Aslam Bharwana, Saeed Nawani, Zawar Hussain, Bilal Warraich, Amin Chaudry, Qasim Langah were also among the participants.

The Opposition has upped the ante to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the national and Punjab assemblies. They have also contacted several PTI leaders, including Tareen.

The former provincial minister said he would not have been “sad” had PTI’s popularity been growing, but lamented that the situation of the government was dismal. “PTI voters and loyalists are upset over the dismal situation of the government in Punjab.