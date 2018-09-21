Aleem for best possible arrangements on Ashura

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to ensure best possible arrangements and strict monitoring on ‘ ashoora’ And leave no stone unturned to provide maximum facilities on the routs. He expressed this while visiting the control room here at Deputy Commissioner Office.

He said that every officer and official should remain vigilant till midnight of 10th Moharram ul Harram and perform duties with national zeal and fervor. Senior Minister along with Minister Law Mohammad Basharat Raja also visited the central control room at civil secretariat where they were briefed about the centralized system attached with Safe City. Abdul Aleem Khan passed on directions to keep liaison with attached departments and remain informed to media as well.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also directed the Local Bodies authorities to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements at and around the routes ashoora processions.

Abdul Aleem Khan told that in each district Provincial Ministers are on duty and they would keep an eye on the arrangements and the situation, there. He expressed hope that In Sha Allah this ashoora will remain and peaceful and there would be no untoward incident in Punjab.

While briefing the Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt.(r) Anwar ul Haque informed about the arrangements done by the district administration. He gave a presentation on the routes of processions in Shadman, Walled City, Model Town and other areas of city and said that all the concerned departments are on board and arrangements are completed to meet any situation on 10th Moharram ul Harram.

