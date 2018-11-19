Aleem emphasizes to work for special children’s welfare

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that helping the special children and making them an important part of society is a way to thank Allah’s blessings on us.

He was speaking in a meeting of Patterns Committee of Rising Sun Institute that was chaired by ex-Governor Lt General(r) Khalid Maqbool and attended by other members.

He said that it is not only the duty of government but every individual should also participate in such activities that help those kids who are mentally or physically disable.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that people devoted their lives in helping others despite of their race colour and religion are always remembered in the history. Mother Teresa and Ruth Pfau are one of those great people who have devoted their lives to help the humanity in larger perspective.

He also mentioned that business tycoons across the world who donate a handsome part of their earnings on charity and Bill gates is one such example of it.

He said that our religion Islam also teaches us to donate in form of zakat or sadqa for charity basis. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp