Aleem directs LPC admin to improve performance

Staff Reporter

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressing reservations over the performance of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) has directed the management to improve working and come up with new plan. He said that if it would not be in the public interest and people not satisfied then the LPC would be shut down.

Presiding over briefing session of the LPC here on Thursday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that incumbent government cannot cater the liability of the 56 companies and these companies will have to generate their funds themselves. Neither government can sustain with such burden nor would these companies be allowed to add miseries of the masses, he added.

He said that due to political interference Lahore Parking Company fetching the pockets of some vested elements and there are no parking meters but this practice will be no more tolerable. He gave target to the Parking Company to come with new workable business plan which can ensure modern parking facilities for the masses.

The Senior Minister also directed that keeping in view the residential status of the city there should be variable parking rates for different areas. He said that the working of company would be monitoring on quarterly basis and pilferage would not be tolerated.

He claimed that if system is managed properly only Lahore City can collect more than one crore rupees per month on parking fee. He added that this company was aimed at introducing modern tools for parking system in which remained failing and now it looks liability. Aleem Khan directed to introduce free parking for collective events like Sunday bazaars, cricket matches and festivals but there may be parking tickets for recreational parks where people come to spend for their pleasure time.

