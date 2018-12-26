Aleem directs completion of remaining portion of Ring Road around Lahore

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to complete the remaining portion of Ring Road around Lahore and offer this project on BOT basis to the foreign companies. He added that all the developmental projects should be completed with transparency and observes all rules regulations in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that like Lahore in other big cities of Punjab, ring roads would be planned soon as it is the direction of the Prime Minister to devise such projects which would help the burden on the city roads. He also took notice of the complaints regarding cleanliness work on ring road and passed on directions to take immediate steps to redress them.

He took notice of the delay in repair work of Multan Road and asked to take quick steps for the completion of this work.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed that at the junction of Multan Road and Motorway there should be two different police check posts so that traffic should not be disturbed.

He said that that construction of Ring Road was delayed only because of the fact that this project was launched by the past Government of Ch. Pervaiz Elahi and nawaz league had a grudge about it. He assured that present Government would complete all welfare projects on priority basis and no hurdle should be entertained in this regard.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan criticized the past government on allocating billions of rupees’ contracts to bogus companies established for commission purpose and behind each company there were “Sharifs” themselves and heavy amounts were looted in the name of mega projects. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the so called khadam e aalaa made 52 new companies which were big burden on the national exchequer and it made financial constraints for the present government.

He said that in spite of all problems steps would be taken to provide maximum facilities to the masses and projects will also be completed quickly. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan asked the Secretary Local Bodies Punjab and Commissioner Lahore Division to take immediate steps and remove all kind of hurdles to further start work of Ring Road and other developmental projects and offer them to the foreign companies.

He said that up-gradation of infrastructure would be priority of the present Government and no delay will be tolerated in this regard.

Share on: WhatsApp