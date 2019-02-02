Aleem chairs meeting on model cemeteries in Punjab

Punjab’s senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday said that new model cemeteries will be made in Lahore and other cities of the province.

Aleem Khan was presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority (PSKA) here today.

The minister directed the officials to complete the process of establishing Shehr-e-Khamoshan Model Cemetery in Multan soon. The graveyard encompassing 52 kanals was scheduled to be completed in June 2018.

The non-availability of burial places is a key problem and this facility should be available in each area, Khan said.

The senior provincial minister said that Sikhs will be provided cemeteries at Nankana Sahib and Hassan Abdal.

The PSKA will also be initiating a project in Nankana Sahib for provision of an electric crematorium for use by Hindus and Sikhs.

The minister directed the officials to point out places for model graveyards at other places of Lahore.

He said the cemeteries of Punjab would also be covered in the new local bodies system of Punjab. He directed the authority to ensure proper standards in graveyard projects.

The managing director of the authority briefed the minister that unidentified deceased also being provided place at the graveyard adding that 500 burials have took place in Lahore cemetery so far.—INP

