Aleem asks FMA to voluntarily reduce flour prices in holy month

Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan has appealed to the flour mills owners to voluntarily announce the reduction in flour prices during Ramazan and to ensure its continuous availability in open markets at a low price as Punjab government has decided not to hold Ramazan bazaars due to coronavirus pandemic.

Abdul Aleem Khan announced to increase more 5 lakh tons in the wheat procurement target of the Punjab government so that wheat stock could be made available in any unexpected situation.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Flour Mills Association (FMA), led by its Central Chairman Asim Raza. He assured the association that the genuine demands of mills owners will be considered.

He further appealed to the association to discourage the hoarders and said that getting a genuine profit in the business is their right.

Abdul Aleem Khan assured that new policy on wheat transportation from Punjab to other provinces would be followed and no province including KPK will not purchase wheat by itself in Punjab, however, Punjab government will provide them wheat according to their need, after procuring wheat.

Asim Raza said that there was no shortage of wheat ever, there is still plenty of stock. He said that matters regarding distribution and other issues should be resolved.

He assured of all possible cooperation. Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Ali Mahmood, former officials of Flour Mills Association Mian Muhammad Riaz and Hafiz Ahmed Qadir were also present on this occasion.

Moreover, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, while taking notice of restriction of wheat supply from some districts of Southern Punjab, and sought a report from Secretary Food.

Senior Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan also called a video link meeting with concern Deputy Commissioners, today. He made it clear that according to the Punjab Government’s policy, there is no restriction on bringing and carrying wheat from any district across the province to any other district.

However, Smuggling and delivery of wheat to outside the province will not be allowed. All the affairs will be reconsidered under the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.