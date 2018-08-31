Aleem apologizes to nation over Info Minister’s attitude

Lahore

The newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab is embroiled in controversies one after another. The new one to hit the provincial government is the use of abusive language by the Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan during an TV interview last night.

The minister was asked some ‘tough questions’ by the anchor, which angered Chohan and he lost his cool. He then hurled abuses and stood up. While leaving, he was recorded in a off the record video, saying ‘you guys should be ashamed of, is this the way?’

In another video leaked on social media, the minister was seen speaking at an event in Lahore and warning the cinema owners to not put ‘half-naked’ pictures of actresses.

Meanwhile, Aleem Khan, the central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a senior minister in Punjab, has tendered an apology over the comments passed by his fellow Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan. Even if Chohan found something inappropriate, he should not have displayed such attitude, said Aleem.

He added that the party could not condone such behavior, apologizing to the channel administration and the TV anchor, Zeeshan Malik in question. Khan explained that Chohan might have opted the attitude because he assumed the portfolio for the first time in his political career. I guess the Chief Minister must have been informed about the incident, said Aleem Khan.—INP

