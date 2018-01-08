Alcohol use and smoking

Unfortunately now a days Alcohol consumption and smoking in Pakistan has become rampant. The use of alcohol is diminishing the lives of young people. If someone asks them why they consume alcohol or smoke, they will give several reasons such as, to forget problems, to relax, to experiment, to impress others, to be fashionable, to celebrate and to have fun.

I am amazed that drinking and smoking is rapidly increasing in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I humbly request government to initiate solid action to control this practice that is damaging the lives of young generations.

WASEEM MURAD

Turbat, Balochistan

