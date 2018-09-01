Alcohol bottles recovered from Memon’s room as CJP raids Ziauddin Hospital

KARACHI : Alcohol bottle, cigarettes and drugs were found in the hospital room of Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon during a surprise visit by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday.

According to sources, three bottles of alcohol and cigarettes were recovered from the room of PPP leader Sharjeel Memon during the surprise visit of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi.

The top judge went to Memon’s room and found the bottles after which, he asked where is attorney general when inquired, Sharjeel Memon said that he has nothing to do with these bottles.

The CJP addressed the newly appointed attorney general, saying: “Anwar Mansoor Khan sahib, give a little attention to this issue as well.”

After the notice by the CJP, the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reportedly reached Ziauddin Hospital in an effort to recover the liquor at the hospital.

There was no nurse or doctor in Sharjeel Memon’s room on the first floor of Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi, where he was earlier shifted from jail owing to his ‘ill health’.

In February, the chief justice took notice of Sharjeel Memon being shifted to the hospital from jail. He was then on judicial remand after being arrested in the Rs5.76 billion corruption case in November 2017, along with 11 others.

The CJP also visited the rooms of other political prisoners in the hospitals of Karachi.

A surprise visit was also paid to the room in National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, where Omni Group Chairperson Anwar Majeed was admitted. He is under trial in a money laundering case.

Anwar Majeed was put under trial over the case of more than 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks that were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made. The amount is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes

CJP also arrived at Jinnah Hospital where he met with patients.

