Albayrak installs waste bins in CEES, Punjab University

Anti-Littering Campaign

Staff Reporter

Albayrak Waste Management has kicked started “Anti-Littering” drive in educational institutes. One-day seminar and awareness drive under the theme “You Generate…You Dispose” was held in College of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Punjab University on Thursday.

Albayrak Communications team delivered a special lecture to the students highlighting the modern waste management system and positive role of the students in keeping the surroundings clean. The students also presented tablo and documentaries underlining the importance of cleanliness.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal College of Earth & Environmental Sciences Dr Sajid Rasheed lauded the efforts of Albayrak for providing waste management services in Lahore. He also assured his complete support in expanding the scope of the campaign in other departments of the university. At the end of the seminar, the students and teachers signed resolution cards and took oath to maintain clean and litter free environment.

To encourage the use of waste bins among the students, especially designed basketball shaped waste bins were installed in the department which were inaugurated by Albayrak officials and college administration.

The communications team of Albayrak established an awareness camp where literature was distributed. The drive was concluded with an awareness walk.