Albayrak Waste Management (AWM) on Thursday carried out a cleanliness & advocacy drive with the objective to promote the massage of cleanliness among the citizens.

Albayrak team set-up a camp on the road where awareness pamphlets were distributed among the residents & shopkeepers. The team requested the locals to dispose of their waste in the bins and containers properly.

A walk was also arranged in which Albayrak officials, sanitary staff and locals participated.—APP