Albayrak engages students in Clean & Green Campaign

Staff Reporter

In keeping the city clean and waste free, Albayrak Waste Management is robustly carrying out drives under Clean & Green campaign. One such activity was conducted at Shalamar Gardens on Thursday to encourage conservation of environment at historical places. Keeping in view the needs of the Gardens, Albayrak placed waste bins, urging people not to litter in and around the historical buildings.

The students and teachers of GC University joined Albayrak team at the camp and distributed awareness brochures among the visitors and tourists. A symbolic waste picking activity was arranged in which the students collected and disposed of garbage in the waste bags.A special cleanup operation was also carried out in the external surroundings of the Gardens.To propagate the message of cleanliness, an awareness walk was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Manager Operations Albayrak Fateh Kiricirequested the citizens to avoid littering on the roads as well as in and around historical heritage.

Later, a plantation activity was also arranged in which Albayrak team, the students and teachers of the university planted saplings. To encourage public engagement in such healthy drives, Albayrak management distributed certificates among the students, teachers and administration of Shalamar Gardens.

