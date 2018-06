Muscat

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, has received a copy of credentials of Plenipotentiary Minister Hussein Younus Hussein as the charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Iraq to the Sultanate.

While receiving Hussein Younus in his office on Friday, Alawi wished him success in his tour of duty and hoped that bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Iraq will progress in all fields.—OO